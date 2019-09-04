Only 4 clubs out of 12 Ukrainian Premier League spend on summer transfers
September 4, 2019
Of the 12 clubs representing the highest Ukrainian football division, only 4 have expenditure transfers, reports xsport.ua referring to the authoritative portal Transfermarkt.
This is a “miner” (4 million euros, excluding the purchase of Yevhen Konoplyanka), “Dynamo” (3,25 million), “dawn” (900 thousand euros) and Alexandria(250 thousand Euro).
The rest of the clubs elite division not spent on transfers penny.
The total cost of the Favbet League teams for transfers amounted to 8.4 million euros. Earned the Premier League clubs on transfers is even less – € 3.4 m over the summer.