Only 4 sleepless nights lead to weight gain
The researchers fed volunteers a high-calorie dishes, but not allowed to sleep more than 5 hours per night. It turned out that the level of satisfaction from the meal they have decreased, and the volume weight increased.
The study, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania showed that all 4 nights of poor sleep can alter the process of storing of fat in the body and increase the risk of obesity. The researchers argue that this is due to the reduction in the level of satisfaction from the resulting food, which seems the less tasty, if they don’t get enough sleep. In the experiment, the participants received high calorie meals, but sleep they were allowed no more than 5 hours per night. As a result, after some time the usual satisfaction from these dishes dramatically decreased, and when favorite products are no longer looked good.
They also found that food intake after sleep deprivation has resulted in higher level of insulin in the body and more rapid clearance of lipids or fats from the food. And these fats under the skin and that causes the increase of excess weight. Moreover, the study showed that intensification of this process in just 4 episodes of lack of sleep, and not some chronic insomnia for many months.
This study provides new evidence as to why deficiency of sleep is harmful to our health and waistline. While doctors should always tell patients about the importance of proper sleep, because the threat of the emergence of excess weight can be a much greater motivation for a number of people than even the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease.