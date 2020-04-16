Only 5 cities out of 12 confirmed their readiness to host Euro-2020
Five of the 12 host cities of Euro 2020 confirmed the intention to continue the organisation of the continental football forum, despite his transfer in the summer of 2021 due to pandemic coronavirus, according to “Sport-Express”.
Confirmation of readiness to host the European championship, UEFA has written to the Copenhagen (Denmark), Bucharest (Romania), Dublin (Ireland), London (England) and Saint Petersburg (Russia).
The other 7 cities should decide before the end of April. Among them: Munich (Germany), Baku (Azerbaijan), Rome (Italy), Bilbao (Spain), Glasgow (Scotland), Budapest (Hungary) and Amsterdam (the Netherlands).
Earlier it was reported that problems with the acceptance of Euro 2020, because of the pandemic arose in Italy and Spain, which the League can reduce the number of the hosts of Euro 2020.
The matches of the European championship scheduled for the summer period from June 11 to July 11, 2021.
Start is planned in the Italian capital. The semifinals and finals in the capital of England.