Only close: named the date of the christening of the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
British Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle preparing for the baptism of son Archie. The ceremony will be held in a close circle, reports argumenti.ru.
According to sources, the christening is planned July 6 in the chapel of St. George. While at the ceremony were invited only relatives and close friends Harry and Megan.
Expected Prince Charles with his wife Camilla, the mother of the Duchess of Sussex Doria and girlfriend Megan and Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney – they can become godparents of baby Archie.
Godfathers, according to sources, was invited to be the mentor of Prince Harry Mark Dyer and friend of Prince Marcus Anderson.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II to attend can not. The reasons are not specified.
We will remind, the firstborn of Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle came to light on may 6, 2019, received at birth name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.