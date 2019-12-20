Only December 20: American airlines is selling two tickets for the price of one
20 Dec Alaska Airlines celebrates the Day of ugly Christmas sweaters and allows travelers in festive sweaters to get free priority boarding. In addition, only in this day you can get two tickets for the price of one in various cities of the USA. This writes Travel and Leisure.
You can book one flight and the other to only paying taxes and fees, for the purchase of promotional tickets need to use a promo code LETSBOGO.
Promo code can be used for travel in the period from 7 January to 12 February 2020. To get the discount, you need to book a ticket until 23:59 et, December 20, 2019.
The action includes all flights from California to Hawaii, including San Francisco, Maui, Honolulu and Kona. It also includes flights from San Jose to Maui, Honolulu, Kona, and Kauai, as well as from Los Angeles to Maui and Honolulu.
Travelers can use this promotion for flights from Los Angeles to Boston and Baltimore, from San Francisco to new York and Boston, from Seattle to new York, Boston and Baltimore, as well as from Portland to new York and Boston.
Flights also include all flights vnutrikletochnaya, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Francisco County Orand, from San Jose to San Diego and from San Diego to Santa Rosa.
To find out what flights are available and to make reservations click here.