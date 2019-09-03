Only five million were sold in Russia role in the continuation of the cult film “Brother”
The creators of the third part of the cult Russian movie “Brother” decided to sell the role in the film.
As reported by rossm, on the project website was posted a price list for the role. Later the same price appeared on the page of the film’s Director, entertainer Stas Beleckogo.
So, the main contender for the role will have to pay five million rubles, for want of 2.5 million, well, for just half a million.
“I didn’t think, what a shame, you have to pay”, “I Hope this is a joke,” boil in the network.
Earlier, the creators announced the actors who will star in “Brother-3”. Among them he Baretsky, Bari Alibasov and his son, Vladimir Politov, Diana Shurygina and others.
The creators also decided to “revive” Sergei Bodrov, it will appear in the movie in the form of a computer hologram. It is expected that the movie will be released on March 1, 2020.
Recall that Bari Alibasov, which is supposed to act in this movie, recently got poisoned.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter