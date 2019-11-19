Only one group is left to determine the winner of one vacancy for Euro 2020
On the eve of the group D, F and H passed matches of the final round of the qualifying tournament of Euro-2020, the results of which determined two of the holder of permits to the final tournament.
They were the national teams of Switzerland and Denmark.
The Scandinavians in Ireland were able to defend they need a draw 1:1, and the Swiss are easily dealt away with the national team of the tiny city-state – Gibraltar 6:1.
Thus decided has 19 commands, provided to itself participation in final of Euro 2020: Austria, England, Belgium, Germany, Holland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Turkey, UKRAINE, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Sweden.
Only stay at the end of the qualifying tournament will be played today in group E.
On her claim the national teams of Hungary (12 points), Wales (11) Slovakia (10).
First competing in the UK, and the Slovaks will accept the outsider of the group – Azerbaijan (1).
It is noteworthy that in the case of a draw in Wales and the likely victory of Slovakia, Slovaks go to Euro 2020.
So all three teams need to win.