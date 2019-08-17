Only one spoon and in 5 minutes you remove from the intestines of all unnecessary
Lose weight correctly!
We put a lot of time and effort in maintaining a healthy body, and it’s worth it.
But these efforts are often interrupted, if you do not have a balanced diet.
Although you are training everyday and have a life, which is considered healthy, if your diet is not correct, you will not see great results and your body will not be as healthy as you expect. If you don’t eat what you have, your body can’t absorb the nutrients and vitamins necessary for the operation, and it can also store toxins, which will cause you a lot of damage.
Recipe for detoxification of the body
The process of cleansing the body is vital to health, if you store the toxins you inflict serious damage to their bodies. These Shoe will also help you to lose weight and cleanse the body. Today we offer you an incredible recipe that will help you to naturally make it home.
Ingredients:
- boneless prunes — 150 gr.
- raisins — 150 gr.
- boiling water — 5 cups
Preparation:
Boil 5 cups of water, add the plums and raisins, let simmer another 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to steep.
Take a spoon of this liquid every day on an empty stomach and eliminate toxins stuck in your body. This is undoubtedly the best remedy for constipation, you will see how effective it is.
Over days, you will always feel how your body is feeling good and healthy, you will see how you’re slowly losing weight without effort. As you can see, the advantage of this easy recipe is great, don’t forget to share with your friends, and everyone can enjoy it.