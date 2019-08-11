Ontario change the program for garbage collection and Toronto “for” (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Ontario government is planning a complete revision of the program for garbage collection in the province, and, to the surprise of many, the city of Toronto fully supports this idea.

A few days ago a report was published in which the former first Deputy Minister David Lindsay recommended companies that produce large amounts of waste, to conclude an agreement on the fence garbage cans and pay for it.

Currently, the programme of waste removal is the responsibility of the Council of Ontario operations, and the cost is divided between the municipalities.

This change will be phased in over the next six or seven years, and the province argues that this is necessary because the cost of the current program is expected to increase by $ 10 million per year.

In an interview with the Minister of the environment Jeff yurek also said that this is important because 30% of the content of the blue bins is currently in landfills.

And this is the rare case when the city administration of Toronto to support this initiative.

Annette Sinovec (Annette Synowiec), Director of the Department of solid waste, stated that it “fully supports” the change.

She added that this step, of course, will allow the city to reduce costs by millions of dollars and will benefit the residents of Toronto.

“The lack of consistency around what is meant in the contents of the dumpster from one jurisdiction to another, is a major source of confusion for people,” said Sinopec in an email sent to the editor CTV News Toronto.

“Standardized list will help people to participate more actively in programs utilization, regardless of where in the province they live.”

The original program of garbage disposal came into force in Kitchener in 1981.

The city authorities yet have a detailed plan for how they will cover the costs of a new program, but Sinovac believes that companies undertake this process, or to agree on its implementation at a reduced rate forces municipalities.

It is unknown exactly how much money you save this change, but at least we citizens will be allowed to throw more things into the blue bin.