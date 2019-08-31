Ontario launches the project with respect to Segways (PHOTO)

Loading...

Ontario plans to launch a five-year pilot project, under which electric scooters will be allowed to travel on the roads of the province.

Driving a electronic scooter on the road at present is against the rules, as this vehicle not currently meet state safety standards.

The Ministry of transport announced that the proposed pilot project, the Segways will be able to travel on those roads where the allowed driving bikes, with the exception of provincial highways.

The driver of the electric skateboard should be at least 16 years old, not allowed to have passengers, and the maximum speed of the vehicle should not exceed 32 km/h.

It is also stated that Segways are environmentally safe alternative to other vehicles in the regulatory registry of the province.

Several groups representing the rights of people with disabilities, expressed concern that the proposed pilot project and appealed to the government to examine the risks that the vehicle might pose to others.