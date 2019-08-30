Ontario needs to attract migrants outside of the greater Toronto area (PHOTOS)

Loading...

New statistics warn of provincial and local government in Ontario about the need to take measures to attract migrants to other regions, not only in the greater Toronto area.

77% of newcomers to the province settle in the greater Toronto area, and at the same time creating favorable conditions for the economy and pressure on local infrastructure and social assistance.

According to statistics, in 2018, in the greater Toronto area arrived 106,000 migrants, and more than 7 other canadian provinces combined.

The report States that the provincial government should improve the migrant program, on, to and foreign students will be able to apply for permanent residence.

Other recommendations include a provincial immigration strategy, efforts to encourage municipalities to ensure that they positioned themselves as desirable destinations for migrants, as well as informing and educating the public on this issue.