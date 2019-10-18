Ontario was arrested 5 persons on the case of frauds a love of nature (PHOTOS)

Police said that five Ontario residents have been charged in connection with a “love fraud”, whose victims are the elderly in different parts of the country.

The financial crimes division of the police service Toronto started investigating the fraud almost a year ago, in December 2018.

In a press release issued Friday, police said the suspects began online relationships with their victims on social networks.

“After a while, once they were in trust, the victims were asked to transfer money to different Bank accounts, said police. – The loss of the victims identified so far in this case amount to approximately $ 250,000”.

The investigators managed to identify a number of suspects that have opened and controlled a Bank account created to receive funds from the Scam.

“Bank accounts were a mixture of legitimate and fraudulent accounts that were opened with forged documents”, – told investigators.

Police reported that the accounts that received money were registered in the following names: “George Bature”, “Foday Amoz” and “Jonathan Faith”.

In September of this year in connection with the investigation, police took into custody five people .

Charges were brought against the residents of Toronto to Oluwaseun will Oladokun, 35, Olanrewaju Fagbemi, 36, Martins TABATA, 33 years old, and Caitlin Ainsworth, 24, from London.

45-year-old Freeman Todzha from Toronto were charged with similar charges and additionally charged with having forged passports.

The police said that Todzha was in possession of fake identity cards issued in the following names: Jonathan Faith, Foday Amos, Sabia Smith, Scott Miller and Eric Menke.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud, contact the financial crimes division.