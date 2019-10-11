Ontario will allocate an additional $40 million for the programs of mental health (PHOTOS)

The Ontario government highlighted the world mental health day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that the province is going to take further action against students suffering from problems of mental disorder, doubling the funding for 2017-2018 in the field of mental health support to students through its partners in education.

Organizations dealing with mental health issues, applauded the news on social networks.

For this purpose will be allocated nearly $ 40 million, which will Finance 180 staff in secondary schools, dealing directly with problems of mental health of students, programs, correction of the development and mental health, implemented by the school boards of Ontario, organizations Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Canada, Kids Help Phone and more.

The province said in a press release, that 20% of students in grades 7-12 Ontario consider the state of his mental health fair or poor, and that 70% of mental health problems or drug addictions start during this period of identity formation.

According to service for children of Ontario, suicides account for 24% of all deaths among Canadians aged 15 to 24 years.

“Too many students suffer from mental health problems and difficulties of development, said in a release Lecce. – I am proud to be a member of this caring government, which has made the solution to the problem of mental health one of its priorities”.