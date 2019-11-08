Ontario will allow stores to sell cannabis online and on the phone (PHOTO)

The Ontario government said it will allow retailers of cannabis to sell their products online or by phone with pickup from the store.

The government has announced proposed changes to its autumn economic statement today, noting that they will reduce the expectation of access to legal cannabis.

The party of progressive conservatives stated that these changes will be part of the promises to remove the restriction on the number of stores of cannabis and to fight the black market.

The rules will also change to allow licensed growers to have retail stores at each of its production sites to further expand access.

This fall, the number of legal marijuana shops in Ontario increased from 25 to 75.

The government says it will make amendments to the legislation, but no timetable for when they will come into force, was not made public.