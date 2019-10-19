Ontario will spend $765 million to improve public safety radio systems (PHOTO)

Ontario will spend $765 million to restore and replace parts of the aging public safety radio network of the province. This was announced by Prime Minister Doug Ford on Thursday, saying that modernization is urgently needed to protect public safety.

At the event in Kenora, Ontario, Ford said that Bell Mobility got the contract for the modification and maintenance services for 15 years.

The government announced this project last year, saying that the system used by operational staff, is subject to daily blackouts, and in need of modernization.

The network covers 750,000 square kilometres – about three quarters of the total area of the province, including areas in the North, where there is no mobile communication. She helps thousands of people to communicate and coordinate actions during forest fires, police operations and medical emergencies.

According to the government, the last time the system was replaced in 1998, and it does not meet the standards of public safety, established in 2001.

When procurement was launched last year, the Minister of public safety Michael Tibolla said that the first users have expressed concern about the system and noted that it is experiencing frequent crashes. According to him, the system is so outdated that the Ontario government had to look at Kijiji spare parts.

General counsel Sylvia Jones said on Thursday that the system Ontario remains one of the most challenging in North America and is indispensable in situations when constant communication is critical to saving lives.

The transition to the new network will begin in 2021, and full functionality will be available by June 2023.