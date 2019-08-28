ONUKA is going to leave Ukraine
The band will play its first concerts in China.
Ukrainian band ONUKA expands the geography of the tour and going to concerts in China.
The event is a landmark for the cultural life of the country — every year at the event are dozens of groups from China and abroad, and their performances are broadcast on national television of China.
“We didn’t manage to organize these concerts or not, so he kept touring secret. Even during the filming of the announcement, we had no documentary evidence. For me a great joy, expanding touring geography ONUKA, to present Ukrainian music for the first time China audience,” commented Nata zhyzhchenko.
Live group will be held in late August — early September, 2019. The tour is organized with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in people’s Republic of China. Recall that in the spring of the current year, the group presented the album MOZAЇКА (2019) in European countries, ahead of a number of new shows in Ukraine.