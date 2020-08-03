OP: the program is available in credit issued 3.3 billion
In Ukraine on the program of affordable loans, “5-7-9%” has issued over UAH 3.3 bn. Soobshili about it in the OP.
“Initiated by the President at the beginning of the year loan program “5-7-9%” effectively implemented. As of August 1, the amount of loans is more than 3.3 billion hryvnia for 1755 companies. In the structure of credit portfolio of most funds was allocated to agriculture (62%) and processing industry (14%),” — said the Deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Yulia Kovaliv.
According to her, among the regions of Ukraine by the number of contracts in the lead in Kharkiv (12%), Kiev (11%) and Sumy (8%) region.
She noted that currently, the lending program “5-7-9%” available in 18 banks, 10 financial institutions have expressed a desire to join her, indicating the success of the initiative.
“The program will continue to expand, to participate in it will try to attract more and more enterprises and private persons”, — stated in the message.
