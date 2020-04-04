OPEC Ministers+ to discuss the situation in the oil market
The meeting of OPEC Ministers+ will take place on 6 April via videoconference.
It is reported by Interfax, citing data from the Ministry of energy.
“The purpose of this meeting is to stabilize the oil market. Azerbaijan has already received an invitation to participate in this conference”, — informs the Ministry of energy.
Information about the date of the extraordinary meeting of OPEC countries+ the Agency was confirmed by the representative of Algeria, Minister of energy of which this year is President of the OPEC conference.
He noted that the meeting invited all countries participating in the agreement, without specifying whether invited other countries.