Opel announced new details about the model Corsa-e
Recently, the company Opel has shared a new details on all-electric vehicle Corsa-e.
Electric car on one charge can travel about 329 kilometers.
Production of the Opel Corsa-e will be established at the plant in Zaragoza, Spain, which produced a standard Corsa.
The supply of lithium-ion batteries, inside with 216 elements, involved a Chinese company CATL.
A common strategy is to offer electricity as a third variant of the power plant for the clients of Corsa who are not familiar with updated technology.
So, Corsa-e will look and feel similar to its petrol and diesel variants. Platform CMP PSA created to help reduce the number of deficiencies EV.
According to the explanation of the head of the project Corsa Thomas Vanke, to access a maximum 134 horsepower you need to choose sport mode using the switch on the transmission tunnel. It also sharpens throttle response and increases steering weight.
On the other hand, Eco mode, limiting the performance of 81 HP and owners will be much easier to achieve the stated range of the machine.
According to Vanke, the aerodynamics of the new generation Corsa is much better than anything achieved last platform GM, foreshadowing the perfect conditions for improving the quality of traffic at higher speeds.