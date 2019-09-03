Opel Insignia spotted on the Nurburgring
Foreign photospin managed to shoot several prototypes of the Opel Insignia, is being tested at the famous race track.
This year, when Opel has finally unveiled their facelift for the line of Astra, has confirmed all suspicions: the company mainly worked on the introduction of Peugeot engines. This should also apply to Insignia II, which will be updated in 2020.
Among the spy shots, which show the test models owned by family Insignia, and dressed in a black tape over some parts, such as taillights, headlights, bumpers and grille, there is one prototype that attracted the attention of this versatile GSi.
He got a brand new red GSI brakes, big wheels and a small hole for the exhaust in the bumper. With a sleek white hull and “squeaky” four-cylinder engine it looks and sounds a lot like the Kia Proceed GT. Sport wagons are definitely coming back in this decade, with more young buyers who got bored to study on SUVs.
Opel has done some pretty crazy midsize models such as the Vectra OPC on the basis of the V6 Insignia OPC and the first generation with a capacity of more than 300 HP and AWD. It is expected that the new model GSi has one of the best power plants of Peugeot — either a 1.6-liter turbo 225 horsepower, or a diesel power 180 horsepower. In both cases, the current GSi numbers will be lower (252 and 210 HP respectively). Opel is simply too small to compete with such models as the Audi S4, but he “survived” the Honda Accord and Toyota Avensis.
Of course, performance is only a small part of what makes a car of this type. The bulk of the sales come from fleet buyers, so the main goal of repair is to reduce emissions, ensure low maintenance costs and good fuel economy. Thus, a relatively large Insignia will receive a relatively small powertrain, 1.5-liter diesel with power up to 130 HP or 1.2-liter gasoline turbo unit with a capacity of up to 150 HP