Opel is preparing a large three-row crossover
Somewhere on the roads of Germany in the lenses of photospies found a large crossover Opel, who prepared for the role of the new flagship of the brand. Given that the car has brought on road tests, it premiere can be expected in 2020.
Now the largest representative SUV-line Opel is the Grandland X crossover, built on the same EMP2 platform from Peugeot 3008 and Citroen C5 Aircross. Its overall length is 4 477 mm, and the size of the wheelbase – 2 675 mm. a New, yet unnamed crossover, which managed to capture the road tests, looks significantly larger. We can assume that the donor will act as the current Peugeot 5008 with a wheelbase of 2 840 mm. These dimensions allow to accommodate the third row of seats.
The body of the new crossover is hidden by a dense camouflage. Stuck was even the logo of the brand. But professional hunters car innovations clearly identificeret it as a new model of Opel. Through the film were evident running lights, characteristic for the “little” Opel Grandland X, as well as the taillights that are more in line Grandland type X than the Peugeot 5008. Although in profile the car is very reminiscent of the French crossover.
In 2017, PSA Groupe purchased in General Motors company Opel and since then, consistently translates the model of the German mark on its own architecture. The name of the new 7-seater crossover is kept secret. On the timing of release of new items on the market we can only guess. Given that the car caught photospies the first time, the development is at a relatively early stage. I’d venture that the premiere will take place in fall 2020 at the motor show in Paris.