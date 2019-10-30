Opel is preparing eight electrified models by 2021
The emergence of new electrified models is a key part of Opel’s “PACE!”, according to which all of its range will be electrified by 2024.
“We will electrify our entire product range by 2024. Further models will appear very soon after we will start with the Corsa-e Grandland X Hybrid4 this year,” said Opel Executive Director Michael Loschelder.
The first two new vehicles that will be issued under this plan will be the electric version of the Transporter Vivaro battery-powered and all-electric version of the Mokka successor of X. in addition, Opel will release the electric version of the Combo, Combo and Zafira Life Life. One of the most important new electric car from Opel will be a future derivative of the next-generation Astra.
“This product portfolio will put us in a great position to reach our ambitious future goals for emissions in Europe. E-mobility is an essential component in this. But our ultra-modern and efficient internal combustion engines and fuel cells research in the competence Center in Russelsheim will also make an important contribution to make our company a sustainable and future-oriented,” added Roseller.
The wider PSA group, which owns Opel, intends to electrify its brands Peugeot, Citroen DS, Opel and Vauxhall by 2025. This will allow in 2019 to see every model updated, and offering fully electric or hybrid model, and version.