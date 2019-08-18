Opel will show the “most economical” Astra, new Corsa and hybrid Grandland X in Frankfurt
Opel announced “the most economical Astra”, which debuts at the Frankfurt motor show in 2019 next month.
No details yet about the new version of Opel Astraне provided, but it is known that the model will be displayed along with other options popular compact hatchback and station wagon that will receive the updated exterior and the technical part.
A special place on the stand will be reserved for the new generation Corsa, which many similar to the latest generation of Peugeot 208. Like the French model, the novelty was much better than its predecessor and for the first time will receive an electric powertrain. – Electric model will present in Frankfurt motor 125 HP battery capacity of 50 kWh, which allows to accelerate to a hundred in 8.1 seconds, and the range will be 330 km on the WLTP cycle.
The first hybrid car, the Grandland X Hybrid4, will also be presented at the largest automotive event in the fall. It is equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 13.2 kWh, total power of 300 HP, capable of accelerating за6,1 second to 100 km/h and the electric odometer comes to 51 km.
British Vauaro Life from Vauxhall, which is already available for order in two versions, Elite and Edition, the salon which sleeps up to 9 people, will also be presented at this event, and the electric version will appear next year.