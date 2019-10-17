Open House and exhibition ‘Wall of immigrants’: how to spend a weekend in new York (18-20 Oct)
What: Interactive exhibition ‘the World of microbes’
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: New York Hall of Science 47-01 111th Street Queens, NY 11368
More info: We live in a sea of microbes. Even if you cannot see these microbes, you are surrounded by them. They are on everything: surfaces, hands, soil, water, snow, and desert Sands and Arctic ocean. And they are alive: they reproduce, move and respond to the environment. At the interactive exhibition “the World of Microbes” you can explore this unseen, fascinating and important world.
Cost: Free.
What: the Exhibition ‘Wall of immigrants’
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Ellis Island Museum Ellis Island New York, NY
Read more: Feature of the exhibition is the wall of honor overlooks the statue of Liberty and new York skyline, which is the longest wall of names in the world. This unique display pays tribute to the rich cultural heritage of America, and shows the immigration from the beginning to the present day, and contains more than 700,000 names, is written for the descendants of members of immigrant families and their friends.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of wax figures Madame Tussauds
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Madame Tussauds Wax Museum 234 W. 42nd Street New York, NY 10036
Read more: Madame Tussauds is considered one of the most unique attractions in new York. Visitors will see more than 200 pieces of figures from around the world, international stars, sports legends, world leaders and many others.
In addition, the exhibition will also be a fascinating display of Marvel Super Heroes 4D. Take a photo next to the Hulk, Captain America, Thor and Iron man and other super heroes, and learn about the history of their formation.
Cost: From $30.
What: Interactive exhibition Ocean Cube
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Ocean Cube 60 Grand Street New York, NY 10013
Read more: Ocean Cube is a captivating exhibition, which offers participants a futuristic underwater world.
In this exhibition you can move between land and sea at coral transport tunnel and be protected from external contamination under protection of the walls of fishing nets. In addition, you can also take whales and jellyfish as “vehicles” to move to the other rooms. Also, don’t forget to shop at the Mall, “Pearls and bubbles”.
Cost: $10,50-24.
What: Halloween at the Bronx zoo
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society, 2300 Southern Blvd Bronx 10458
Read more: Bronx Zoo offers brightly to celebrate Halloween in its territory. It offers magic shows, pirates, hunt for pumpkins, beer, snacks, live music, parade of costumes, as well as the observation of the “bird of terror” — the crows, vultures, owls and others.
Cost: $0-36.
What: Open House in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: List of buildings and hours of their visit — the link.
Read more: Open House returns to new York 17 times. Visitors will be able to look into the most secret and closed spaces of the Big Apple.
The festival will take place on 18-20 October and will allow visitors to see amazing works of architecture of the city, which is unavailable on other days, not only outside but inside. This time will be open more than 250 buildings in all districts of the metropolis.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition about the deportation of Crimean Tatars
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: The Ukrainian Museum 222 East Sixth Street (between 2nd & 3rd Avenues) New York, New York 10003
Read more: on the Morning of 18 may 1944, the Soviet government launched a special operation in the Crimea: the deportation of the Crimean Tatars to the Urals and Asia. The exhibition Zarema Aliblu tells about the crimes committed by Stalin’s regime against the Crimean Tatars, through the portraits and stories of ordinary people who survived the deportation and managed to return to Crimea. The people in these photos are living witnesses of Soviet crimes against humanity.
Price: $0-8.
What: Exhibition of portraits of Ukrainian historical figures
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075
Read more: Paintings by Ukrainian artist Vasily Daginik perpetuate the memory of leaders and heads of state who during his life made decisions affecting the entire growing nation — from the princely era of Kyivan Rus, Galicia-Volyn Principality until the Cossacks and the Hetman state. Century of progress and disaster has shaped not only society today, but also future generations. Behind this progress were the incredible people who decided to challenge the conventions, and thus forever changed the course of history.
Price: $0-8.
What: Open House at the Ukrainian Institute of America
When: Saturday-Sunday, 19-20 October.
Where: The Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Read more: Visit the Ukrainian Institute of America at the annual Open House in new York, the largest in U.S. activities in the field of architecture and design.
The Ukrainian Institute of America is involved from the first days of Open House in new York, when he participated to only ten institutions. Since then, more than 1100 buildings in the five boroughs opened their doors for tours and was visited by over a million people.
The annual Open House new York opens the doors of the most important buildings of new York, offering a unique opportunity to discover the city.
Cost: Free.
