Open House and Ukrainian harvest festival: how to spend the weekend in the US (18-20 Oct)
A weekend surrounded by their: meetings, exhibitions and festivals in Russian and Ukrainian languages. The Russian-speaking Diaspora in the US will spend this weekend a variety of events where you can meet old friends and make new ones. Don’t miss this opportunity!
So, new York will host the Open House, in which you can look into the most hidden and private buildings of the city, will join the action also, the Ukrainian Institute of America, which will host your Open House. In addition, new York will host an Exhibition about the deportation of Crimean Tatars.
In Miami don’t miss the exhibition ‘Frameless Russia’ devoted to the cultural peculiarities of Russian, readings in Russian, as well as delicious seafood festival in South Florida.
In Los Angeles will host a party for Halloween for Russian, Pumpkin festival, and the Russian party on the beach.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, visit city tours in Russian and Ukrainian harvest festival.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue of the particular event, as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.