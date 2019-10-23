Open look: Lifting exercise for the upper eyelids with immediate effect
What if eyelids and eyebrows came down. How to regain youthful look? To cope with this problem allows for a unique exercise developed by Mary Runge. In this exercise, you can quickly get rid of hanging eyelids and eyebrows and return the appeal. The exercise consists of several stages, which greatly simplifies its implementation.
Exercise tighten upper eyelids
To get rid of sagging eyelids regularly enough to do the following:
1. With the fingers of the left hand to grasp and slightly elevate the site located under the right eyebrow.
2. To stay in this position, and then to direct the eye upwards, to the outer corner of the eyebrows and count to ten.
3. Blink slowly and the upper eyelid for ten seconds, while keeping the eyebrow.
4. Incessantly blinking slowly start to look down and close your eyes to feel the tension of the upper eyelid.
5. Close your eyes, tightly squeeze the eyelids and count to ten.
6. At the final stage, you need to open your eyes and try to relax.
This exercise should be performed for each eye. It will help to get a positive result, to make your look more expressive and attractive.