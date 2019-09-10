Open training team of Ukraine in the Dnieper river was visited by over 7 thousand fans (photo)
Today the national football team of Ukraine “Dnipro-Arena” will play a friendly match with the national team of Nigeria.
The day before wards of Andrey Shevchenko held an open training session, which was attended by 7,200, according to the official website of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF).
In the framework of the celebrations of the match Ukraine – Nigeria goalkeeper Andrey Lunin was awarded the order “For merits” of III degree in the honor of the victory at the world Cup U-20.
Also, the players had a photo session with the fans.
We will remind, last time the Ukraine national team played in the river in 2009 against the England team in the framework of the selection for the 2010 world Cup, and won with the score 1:0.
The match will start at 21:30.