Operation for one kid: Israel supports citizens during the quarantine
A resident of Haifa Igor Rubin, on his page on Facebook shared an amazing story of how one father’s desperate message was the beginning of an international security operation, which helped safely carry the 6-year-old from Belarus in Israel during the quarantine.
6-year-old Daniel lives with his mother in Belarus for several years already flies to father to Israel alone, taking care of children during flights. Due to the fact that Belarus was one of the few countries where the authorities have taken great efforts in protecting citizens from the coronavirus, the parents decided that the child will be better some time to live with his father in Israel. “Life there goes on as usual, there is a local football matches that are broadcast around the world today … Not the safest place to be right now and especially not for a child,” wrote the father to my account.
To the delight of the parents have the opportunity to buy a child ticket on a direct flight Minsk-Haifa, which they did. But one of the conditions of the Israeli authorities was a two-week observation at the hotel of each passenger upon arrival in the country. For a child of six it was an impossible condition. While the father was thinking how to solve the problem — he got a call from a relative who reported that they had seen on social media the phone number of the Minister of transport of Israel!
“It took me several hours to write the Bezalel Smotrich. To be precise, I wrote him on Saturday at 22:59, and just a few minutes, received a response that he understands the situation and will inform the Ministry of defence about my problem and asked me the next day to talk to the head of Department of the Ministry of defense by China, Hershkowitz. I, as a simple citizen, it was very strange to get a response from the country’s leadership in so instant a time. I think that everyone would feel like that in such a situation, and this story is just beginning,” says in his post, Igor.
Israeli authorities entered the position of Igor Rubin and promised to help, however, before the departure of the aircraft from Minsk, representatives of the airline Belavia refused to take Daniel to the Board, arguing its decision by the fact that I can not accompany the child in view of the current situation with quarantine. Despite the assistance of the authorities, the situation was so that the boy could never fly, because the flight left a few hours.
“With trembling hands I picked up the phone again and dialed Itay Gershkovich. On the clock is 18:46 and I explain to him that my child does not fly. He tells me that all permissions are set for arrival in the country will not have any problems. I say that the Belarusians do not allow him to Board a flight. “If you’d called the Ambassador of Israel in Minsk and the Ambassador would call the General Director of Belavia, and the General Director of BELAVIA would call on the counter CHECK IN, perhaps it would give my child the opportunity to Board a flight”. I don’t know how I had the courage or the audacity to ask this, but I was struck with the shock of hearing on the other end “I’ll do it””, — says Igor Rubin.
Soon a representative of the Ministry of defense of Israel called back worried and Igor Rubin said: “I spoke with the Ambassador, the Ambassador spoke with the Director General BELAVIA. CEO contacted reception, your child will fly on this flight.” He said : “But the flight was only 15 minutes.” Received a short answer: “This plane will not fly without your son.”
As a result, the flight was really delayed, and the boy managed to take on Board, placing him in business class. Daniel landed in due time in Ben-Gurion, and with his father went on a two-week quarantine at his home.
