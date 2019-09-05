Ophthalmologist told about the dangers of eyelash extensions
Over the last few years among girls and women of different ages growing popularity of carrying out beauty treatments, including eyelash extensions. British ophthalmologist Elizabeth Hawkes believes that such manipulation can can be perilous, in particular, cause the development of eye infections.
Ophthalmologist sure that the procedure of eyelash extensions may lead to unpleasant consequences, requiring extensive and expensive treatment. So, lately, she has seen growth in the number of patients with infection age. One of the infectious diseases that occur after carrying out beauty treatments, the doctor calls blepharitis, manifested by tumorous growths above the lash line.
In addition, the ophthalmologist recalled that the eyelashes are not just for expression of opinion, but primarily as a way to preserve eye health. It eyelashes protect the eyes from germs and dust particles, and in the process of increasing the hairs can thin out and fall out, which negatively affects the condition of the organ of vision.