Opioid crisis in the United States: a pharmaceutical company willing to pay $10-12 billion to settle lawsuits
Purdue Pharma — the American pharmaceutical company engaged in the production of opioid painkiller drug OxyContin. The company and its owners, the Sackler family, is accused of unleashing and maintaining opioid crisis in the United States.
The trials that the family Sackler is trying to resolve, argue that the practice of sales of their company were deceptive and, at least, partly responsible for the opioid crisis that claimed more than 400,000 lives from 1999 to 2017, according to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases. In some trials also States that after 2007, the Sackler family used the company for their own enrichment.
“The Sackler family has built a multi-billion dollar Empire of drug-based addiction,” said in may, attorney General of new Jersey Gurbir was Gravel when his state joined others in a lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company. The attorney General of Massachusetts, Maura Healey was the first who pointed out the names of family members in the lawsuit in January.
Manufacturers of the drug are willing to pay 10-12 billion dollars to settle more than 2 thousand lawsuits. Last Tuesday, August 20, attorneys General of 10 States and the attorneys met in Cleveland, Ohio, where he discussed the potential transaction.
At the meeting in Cleveland, the company has submitted a plan to declare bankruptcy as a condition, which involves the transfer of the company in trust.
The trust will exist for at least 10 years. Three “recognized expert” Trustees are independently appointed by the court in the bankruptcy cases in accordance with the terms of a potential transaction. These Trustees in turn will elect a Board of Directors to manage the trust property according to the list of conditions.
Purdue lawyers argue that the cost of trust the plaintiffs will include more than $ 4 billion on medicines to be allocated to cities, counties, and States.
“People and communities affected by opioid crisis, now need help. Purdue Pharma believes that constructive global solution is the best way forward, and we are actively working with the attorneys General and other plaintiffs to achieve this result,” added the company.
Also, the Sackler family plans to sell another owned by her pharmaceutical company Mundipharma. The amount of the transaction is estimated at $ 3 billion. Mundipharma describes itself on its website as a private network “of independent associated companies with presence in more than 120 countries.”
The opioid crisis has cost the United States more than 504 billion dollars, according to the report of the Council of economic advisers of the White house in 2017. Purdue Pharma has earned more than $ 35 billion from the sale of OxyContin. According to Forbes, the family Sackler takes 19 place in the list of the richest families with a fortune of $ 13 billion, divided into approximately 20 members of the family.
