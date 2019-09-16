Opioid crisis in the United States: the Pharma company promised to pay $10 billion in claims, declared bankruptcy
Pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, which was filed thousands of claims for opioid crisis in the United States, to begin bankruptcy proceedings.
Pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, which is considered one of the originators of opioid crisis in the US, filed bankruptcy filing, according to Medusa, citing the Associated Press.
Bankruptcy was one of the conditions of pre-trial agreement on claims of policy sales of opioid analgesics Purdue Pharma. The company was accused that she was exaggerating the effectiveness of drugs and downplayed the risk of addiction.
Against Purdue Pharma received about 2600 complaints. Most of them have been resolved within the pre-trial agreement. By its terms, the Sackler family — owners of Purdue Pharma, must pay victims of the opiate crisis about three billion dollars.
Also Salary will lose control of Purdue Pharma. The company will be restructured, and then continue to produce drugs, and the money from their sale will go to victims of the opiate crisis. According to Purdue Pharma, the total amount paid for the pre-trial agreement will be about 10 milliard dollars.
Purdue Pharma — the manufacturer of oxycontin, one of the most famous of USA opioid analgesics. Oxycontin began in 1996, it later turned out that it causes a strong dependence.
In addition to Purdue Pharma, claims of policy sales of opioid analgesics, were filed to other large pharmaceutical companies.
- Court documents claim that the practice of sales of Purdue Pharma were deceptive and, at least, partly responsible for the opioid crisis that claimed more than 400,000 lives from 1999 to 2017, according to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases. In some trials also States that after 2007, the Sackler family used the company for their own enrichment. 20 August, manufacturers of drugs at the meeting with prosecutors and lawyers argued that willing to pay 10-12 billion dollars to settle more than 2 thousand lawsuits.
- On 27 August it was reported that the court of Oklahoma has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay 572 million dollars in the case of an opioid crisis in the United States. For Johnson & Johnson is not the largest trial. In 2013 the us courts EN masse act claims because of its baby powder. The plaintiffs argue that talc is the main component of the powder contained impurities hazardous to health and asbestos caused their cancer.
- In may 2019 the pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed to pay $ 85 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the state of Oklahoma, which stated that it produced pain relievers has contributed to the opioid crisis in the state and led to the deaths of thousands of civilians because of the abuse of such drugs. Representatives of the company stressed that the agreement with Teva Oklahoma is not an official confirmation of any violations by the company.