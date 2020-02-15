Opponent Lomachenko at lightweight cut down the rival on 80-th second and defended the title of WBC Silver champion (video)
Ryan Garcia
In the arena the Honda Center in Anaheim (USA) ended the evening of Boxing, in the main fight which met the ex-applicant for the title in the second Featherweight, the representative of Nicaragua, Francisco Fonseca (26-3-2, 19 KO’s) and one of the main avenues of light weight American of Mexican origin Ryan Garcia ((20-0, 17 KO’s).
At stake was the WBC Silver title, which was defended by Garcia.
The fight lasted only 80 seconds, a powerful left hook American reached the goal and cut the underdog down.
Fonseca, a long time could not get up after the impact.