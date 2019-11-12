Opponents of the United States ‘have no chance’ in the confrontation with American power, said Donald trump (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump on the occasion of celebrating the country on Monday, the Day veterans spoke at the ceremony at new Yorks Madison square in front of a group of soldiers who took part in world war II and in the Korean war, Vietnam, Persian Gulf and Iraq. Trump said that the US is nobody to resist, reports TASS.

“Those who oppose us have no chance against the righteous power of the us armed forces,” he said, citing as an example the recent operation to eliminate the leader of the terrorist group “Islamic state”* Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

According to the American President, “just a few weeks ago the soldiers of the American special forces entered a haven for terrorists and urged to answer the number one terrorist in the world.” “Thanks to the American soldiers of al-Baghdadi is killed, his Deputy is murdered, and we’re going to have a third person in their command. Their rule, based on terror, brought to an end and all our enemies fled in fear,” added the US President.

According to trump, the high morale of Americans “helped us defeat the tyrants, to defeat fascism, to crush communism and to confront terrorism.” “On veterans Day our country confirms its most important obligation: we must take care of those who have borne the brunt of the fighting”. – concluded the President.

Veterans day is a Federal holiday in the United States. It is celebrated annually on November 11 (the day the armistice in the First world war) in memory of veterans of all branches of the armed forces of the United States.

Although presidents are traditionally invited to the parade of veterans in new York city, trump became the first serving head of state who accepted the invitation, said the Chairman of the United veterans Council Douglas McGowan. According to him, trump back in the mid 1990-ies donated a large sum for the revival of this ceremony. This year the veterans parade is attended by about 25 thousand people, reports CNN.

Admiration for the army, and disrespect for veterans

Donald trump has repeatedly demonstrated his passion for the celebrations in style Militari. So, the Day of independence this year he decided to take to the streets of Washington’s military equipment. Such a parade was not for almost 30 years. Last year a demonstration of armored vehicles fell through because of the greed of local authorities, explained trump.

The US President, who himself never served in the army and, according to media reports, escaped to send to Vietnam through a friend doctor would have been rude to respond to the veterans, expressing dissatisfaction with his political views.

For example, Donald trump has publicly refused to consider the character of Senator John McCain because he during the fighting in Vietnam was captured. After the death of McCain’s trump rejected the proposal of the White house staff posted a statement, which was given high evaluation of “the life and heroism of” the Republican Senator.

Another scandalous case occurred in the summer of 2016, during the election campaign trump. Then khizr Khan, the father of the deceased captain of the US army and Muslim Humayun Khan, told CNN that trump “is not suitable to lead this country.”

In his speech at the Democratic Convention Khan, an immigrant from Pakistan, explained that his family never would be allowed to move to the US when immigration policies trump. According to Khan, in my entire life trump “is not sacrificed anything and anyone”.

Trump said in response that he has brought “a lot of victims.” “I am very hard at work, creating thousands of jobs, he added. – I believe that it is the victim, when I can recruit thousands of people to take care of their education, to take care of many things.”

He also drew attention to the fact that the wife of the Khan, the ghazal, was standing next to him when he spoke at the Convention, but did not say a word. Trump suggested that she, as a Muslim, “perhaps, were not allowed to say anything”.

Gazala Khan later wrote that it was silent, overcome by emotion. “Donald trump says he has brought many victims. He does not know the meaning of the word,” she added. The woman’s words led “Voice of America”.

The candidate for President, Hillary Clinton said that trump “made attacks on the respected father of a soldier who sacrificed himself for the sake of his unit.” As the founder of the organization of American veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Paul Rykoff said, comparing trump their “victims” when you create jobs with the feelings of people who lost a son in the Iraq war, “offensive, stupid and ignorant”.

After a wave of criticism of Donald trump decided to soften its position and to pay tribute to the deceased officer. “Captain Khan, who was killed 12 years ago, was a hero, but now we are talking about radical Islamic terrorism and the weakness of our “leaders” in the fight to eliminate it… I was subjected to vicious attack by Mr Khan at the democratic Convention. Don’t I have the right answer? Hillary voted for the war in Iraq, not me,” said Donald trump.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme court of the Russian Federation from December 29, 2014