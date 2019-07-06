Optical illusion beach has surprised many users of the Network
The user of social networks and nick Nayem published in Twitter an optical illusion confuse many other users. His post was also posted on Reddit, where it gained more than 27 thousand likes, writes “Lenta.ru”.
“If you see the beach, the sky over the ocean, the stones and the stars, you are the artist, but this is not the picture. This is the lower part of garage doors that need to be repaired”, — Nayem wrote in the caption to the image.
Most people have admitted that you see in the picture the beach, and only then the gate.
“I’m still hard to imagine that it is not a sea coast”, — shared their feelings one of the users.
“I guess I’m an artist, because looking at the picture for ten minutes before I realized what was happening”, wrote another.
One commentator has explained the effect of a cognitive distortion called “confirmation bias” (confirmation bias). According to him, when a person sees the first line in the caption to the photo that say about the beach, his brain sees it and considers this point of view is correct. Then, when the secret of the illusion is revealed, the brain does not immediately changes the view of man image.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the social network Twitter sparked a heated discussion: the user name Becky posted on the photos page, proposing to guess what it depicts — the door or the beach. Some commentators confidently stated that he sees a fragment of some peeling, and badly painted door frame with a blue door. Others also firmly said see in front of you upside down on the side of the beach with white sand and greenish blue water and clear blue skies. The woman made a spectacular two-day pause, and then revealed the truth: it’s still a beach. And published the same photo with human figures, which had previously been eliminated with the help of photoshop.
