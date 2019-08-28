Optimism has a positive effect on life expectancy
Longevity and optimism are strongly associated – according to the doctors. People tend to look at everything with a positive, life expectancy up to 15% more than pessimists. In the publication Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reported the results of a study group of experts, which confirmed this statement.
Scientists for a long time watched the volunteers: 69744 women and 1429 men that were more or less optimistic views for life. During this time, 13045 participants and 1117 of the participants survived to 85 years.
Using the model of accelerated tests and regression analysis the researchers found a correlation between optimism and lifespan of the subjects. As it turned out, the level of optimism has a direct impact on how people live.
The duration of life of positive women was 15% higher than pessimistic. Optimistic men lived on average 11% longer. Ratio chances to live to a ripe old age for the most optimistic scientists calculated this way: 1.5 for female and 1.7 for male. For those who were determined not so positive: for women and 1.2 for men and 1.5.
Experts attribute this to the fact that people who are positively minded, more care for their health, often have useful habits, more confident, and therefore achieve different purposes, which only strengthens the optimism.
Optimists are easier to relate to the problems they find for them better solutions, and spend less emotional resources. They are generally less prone to stress and recover faster after them.
So people, looking at life through the prism of optimism we live not only longer, but better than those who used to look around the negative.