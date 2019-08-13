“Orange plague”: the leader of the Russian opposition has suddenly distinguished the attack on the Maidan
One of the leaders of the Russian opposition Love Sable caught in the strange attacks on the Maidan. So, the Russian activist demanded not to identify her and her supporters to the “orange plague”. The announcement was made before mass actions in Moscow on August 10.
During the time elapsed since the publication of the tweet, Sable never commented on what she had in mind. Journalist and blogger Arkady Babchenko on the example tweet Sable has once again demonstrated that Russian opposition does not necessarily kindly disposed towards Ukraine.
Other users of social networks agree: the participants of the protests in Russia focused exclusively on the domestic agenda.
Earlier, political analyst Andrei Okara in an interview with “FACTS” expressed the view that the Maidan in Kiev scenario is too radical and too unrealistic for Moscow, and to organize such protests in the Russian capital is impossible.
