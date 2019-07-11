Oranges, grapes and carrots can cure cancer
It turned out that these fruit and vegetables contain special components that are very similar to the molecules used in the already licensed medicines. The study authors analyzed more than 7 900 similar molecules in different foods.
A new study found that oranges, grapes and carrots may contain components that are battling with cancer. These molecules resemble the ingredients are already licensed anticancer drugs. The study’s authors identified more than 7 900 molecules in fruits and vegetables, 110 of which have the potential to treat cancer. The research was based on the ability of molecules to repeat the component properties of anticancer drugs.
Fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants called flavonoids, which provide them a rich color. Flavonoids are able to prevent tumor due to suppression of inflammation, control of cell division and even encouraging so-called cell suicide in malignancies. Researchers from Imperial College London hope one day to learn how to develop a personal food passport, which will serve as a kind of culinary medicine to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases, as stated by the head of the Department of Oncology and surgery, Imperial College Dr. Kirill Veselkov.
According to statistics, every second born in Britain after 1960, the year people will face cancer. This year alone, cancer will become ill one and a half million residents of the USA and several hundred thousand Russians. While studies have repeatedly shown that 30% to 40% of all tumors can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle.