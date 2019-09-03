Orangutan built a hammock
A resourceful orangutan living in the zoo Atherstone (England), used a blanket to build your own hammock.
In order to enjoy a tranquil time in the hammock, hardworking monkey is attached the ends of the blanket belt, the pre-routed cable through the enclosure.
After that, the orangutan climbed into their facility, however, he has failed for too long to remain in a relaxed state. His neighbor on the cage decided that it would be really fun to shake his friend in the hammock like swing.
Alas, one end of the blanket could not stand such a load and could not resist on the belt, so that the swinging orangutan ended up falling on the floor.