Orangutans have been taught to play folk musical instrument
For example, orangutans, scientists first showed that the ability to active vocalization and its control is not exclusively a human feature.
British biologists have taught several orangutans to play the kazoo — an American folk musical instrument through which sound is produced by singing inside of the tip of the tube. Trained animals pretty quickly (just a few minutes), and the sounds they produced differed in characteristics from their usual vocalizations. This suggests that, like humans, orangutans are capable of active vocalization and control of their own vocal cords, the scientists write in Scientific Reports.
Language is the main communication tool of the person. Of course, he developed in the process of a long evolution (the first languages in the form in which we know them, appeared about a hundred thousand years ago — in the Paleolithic era) and preceded the more simplified system of vocal communication. To trace it at least partly on how they communicate with each other and other primates, and especially apes.
Adriano Lameira from St. Andrews University and Robert Shoemaker of Durham University decided to focus on the supposedly exclusively human aspect of the production of speech — the ability to control it or to so-called active vocalization.
Their study involved six orangutans, each of which showed how to use kazoo — tool-a membranophone. Its peculiarity lies in the fact that for the production of sound it is necessary not to blow, and singing: playing the kazoo, thus, requires control of vocalizations through vocal cords.
After demonstrating the game at kazoo experimenter gave the tool the orangutans (it should be clarified that kazoo was held by the researchers at the mouth of the orangutans, as at first, when the orangutans were just given the tools at paw for independent games, they’re broke). Produced sounds recorded and further by means of spectral analysis compared the temporal and spatial characteristics of play kazoo with the standard vocalization, where orangutans use without tool.
Just successfully and quickly (within just a few minutes) to play the kazoo learned two of the six orangutans. Analysis of the produced sounds has shown that, compared with the standard vocalization prior to the game on kazoo sounds that orangutans used for games, different duration and the maximum frequency produced, i.e. it was outside their usual repertoire.
In the production of speech, the person successfully controls the work of their own vocal cords, making consonants and vowels: it allows not only to build a separate minimal linguistic units in sentences, and sing. For example, the orangutans in this work, the researchers first showed that the ability to active vocalization and its control have apes and is not exclusively a human feature.