Oregon coach defused an armed student with arms
High school student from Portland, Oregon, came to school with a shotgun. High school football coach without hesitation went up to him and disarmed teen with hug — a video of the incident released by the state’s attorney’s office.
The incident occurred on may 17 in high school Parkrose, but the Multnomah County Prosecutor’s office did not publish the video until October 11, writes USA Today. The footage was released a few days after the completion of the trial in the case.
Kenon Lowe, who runs the school football coach and security guard, after the incident, became a hero of the school. In the footage shows how low out of the class with a shotgun in hand together with the student. Then they embrace and Lowe passes the gun to another person who carries a weapon.
Lowe remembered as they were in the class when the student came with a gun. Lo said he rushed to the shotgun and grabbed it while the disciples ran away through another door.
“At this point it was just us: me and the apprentice. It was a very emotional moment, ‘ said Lowe. — I felt compassion for him. Many times in life, especially when you’re young, you just don’t know what you’re doing until it’s all over.”
Prosecutors say angel Granados-Diaz, who is now 19 years of age, brought a loaded shotgun to school. The teenager was able, later called a mental health crisis. On 10 October, he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm with intent to use it in public places.
He was sentenced to three years probation and is undergoing treatment. The Prosecutor Parakram Singh said that the investigation revealed that Granados-Diaz intended to harm only themselves.
Lowe explained that he was summoned to the classroom to take one of the students to the administrators of the school, but he was not informed. He was in class less than a minute, when he entered high school with a shotgun.
“It’s a pretty crazy situation, he said. For a split second, I analyzed everything. I saw the look on his face, looked into his eyes, looked at the gun, realized it was a real gun, and then my instincts just took over”.
Lowe said he grabbed the shotgun with both hands, and then turned him away from everyone while hugged student. They went out together, and on a scene there has arrived police. In Granados-Diaz handcuffed and taken away.
“This is a story that usually ends in tragedy,’ said Lowe. — By the will of God, all ended well. We were in the headlines, but it’s not gone bad. I’m grateful for that.”