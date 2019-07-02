Organic foods: experts dispel popular myths about food
As reported by British scientists, many suggest that freshly squeezed juice are all nutrients that are rich in fruit, but this raises the question: what about the fiber that is thrown away after extracting the juice? Because bowel fiber simply priceless. With the aim of finding out the whole truth about food and fiction, scientists were interviewed about 2000 people.
The survey showed that almost one fifth of the respondents firmly believes in the same benefits of fruits and juice obtained from them.
About half the population, took part in the survey believe that regular consumption of fruits can damage your teeth. Dr. Derbyshire is an expert in the field of nutrition notes that this statement is misleading, since fructose is not in any way cause problems with teeth.
Of all respondents, 32 people spoke in favor of organic products. Experts say that the difference between organic products and conventional tiny, and not worth attention.
Many (about a third of the respondents) believe in the existence of products with negative calories. This refers to food products, the processing of which the body spends more calories than they contain. That is why for weight loss they are best suited. Nutritionists have repeatedly argued that this opinion is misguided.