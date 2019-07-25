Original drugs Ukrainians will be able to scan with smartphone
Since the autumn of this year the box of the drug appears the marking is intended to check the originality of the drug. About this on his page in Facebook said the acting Minister of health of Ukraine Ulyana Suprun.
“At the end of the year patients will be able to check medications using mobile app. Today the Cabinet took this decision,” she wrote.
The official clarified that the production in the factories for packing will be done by special 2D code. All data will merge into a single state system of monitoring of medicines.
Through the mobile app people will be able to scan the code. By doing this, they see on the screen information about drugs.
“Coding allows you to track the entire supply chain of medicines, from production or import before sale to the pharmacy”, she added.