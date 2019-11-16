Orlando bloom admitted that he wants children from Katy Perry
Hollywood actor 42-year-old Orlando bloom admitted that he did not wait for children with the singer Katy Perry, 35 years. The couple became engaged in February of this year. The wedding suit in December.
About the relationship with the bride and plans for the future star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, told in an interview with Man About Town. For him, bloom also starred in a stylish photo shoot.
“I really want to enjoy family, friends, son, and to have more children,” said the actor. He already has a son, 8-year-old Flynn. It shares with ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr.
“We, all the young, sold this Hollywood idea of love and relationships, marriage and children. In fact, it requires communication and compromise. Therefore, this life who is willing to communicate and find joy in small and simple moments,” added Orlando.