Orlando bloom spoke about the impact of the role on his life
Orlando bloom learned early taste of fame, he was in his 20s, when he played Legolas in the first film of the trilogy “the Lord of the rings”, and then turned into the charming will Turner in “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Years later, the 42-year-old actor admitted that the two roles left a deep impression in his life.
In all projects you often feel like a cog in a huge mechanism. I’m under a giant magnifying glass at a young age. At that time I played three times and three times Legolas ― will Turner, all my other acting work like lost between these two franchises. Even if I wasn’t going to take shortcuts, and these roles still has left a strong imprint on my life
― said the actor in an interview.
Orlando bloom also talked about the place where he feels at home. Of course, it is his homeland ― Britain.
Before, I never stayed in one place for longer than six months. But in my heart I feel like a real Brit. I miss the jokes, a certain phrasing,
― complains an actor conducting a lot of time filming in the United States.
However, the actor prefers to have a meaningful relationship with women from other continents: his ex-wife Miranda Kerr was Australian, and the current fiancée Katy Perry is American.