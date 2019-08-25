Orlando bloom sure will never divorce with Katy Perry
English actor Orlando bloom sure will never divorce from American singer Katy Perry. According to the artist, he remembers his bad experience in my first marriage, so doesn’t want his second marriage ended as well.
His thoughts Orlando bloom will share in an interview with Willie Geist. English actor remembered how he proposed to Katy Perry while on Board the helicopter on Valentine’s Day. It was very difficult because the situation does not match his idea of comfort, but his beloved is like when something made just for her. She just loves these great moments, but somehow does not notice the joy of the little ones. Orlando bloom is planning to teach his beloved to enjoy all sorts of things together. The actor admitted, it is very important that husbands and wives were equals. He was married and divorced, and repeat his mistake again do not want. With Katy Perry they both understand the situation, moreover, it is simply wonderful and her are always in voodushevlenno mood. According to Orlando bloom, it seems that they understand that they will work together to develop and learn, to better understand each other, so they try to lay a solid Foundation for their life together.
By the way, Orlando bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr. They lived together for only 3 years. In this relationship the couple have a son Flynn, who is now 8 years old. The boy is with his future wife his father in a wonderful relationship.