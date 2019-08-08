Orlando bloom talked about his first meeting with Katy Perry
About that night already told Katy Perry, but Orlando was more talkative!
In early March in an episode of the new season of American Idol his judge Katy Perry told the story of his acquaintance with Orlando bloom, so in short, it is already known to many. But the full version already did the actor himself, the British HELLO!. As it turned out, Orlando wanted to eat cheeseburgers Katie by mistake:
I love “Golden globe”, is for me always one of the most fun events of the year. But fair to say that at the afterparty of such events alcohol is usually more than food, so I’m a little hungry. At our table sat Denzel Washington, and brought the burgers, I didn’t know who ordered them, and he said Denzel: “Dude, can I have a Burger please?”. And, oddly enough, he was allowed to take me one, pre-counting them. When approached Katie, she just winked and everything. We knew each other, but met at that time only a couple of times
recalls Orlando. Later, while on stage, he looked into the room where Katie sat and thought:
Wow! She looks amazing!
Recall that all this happened in January 2016 at the afterparty of the “Golden globe”. Soon, the paparazzi have provided confirmation of their relationship in the form of photos from a romantic holiday in Hawaii. In March 2017, the couple officially broke up in February 2018 once again converged. On Valentine’s Day in Orlando made Katie an offer.