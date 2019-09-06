Orlando bloom told how much you got for the trilogy “the Lord of the rings”
The trilogy of Peter Jackson earned rent almost $ 3 billion, but this does not mean that the actors and Director have become fabulously rich. In a recent interview with the performer of the role of Legolas, Orlando bloom told a few interesting facts about the filming and acknowledged as received for all three films.
The actor was given the lead role in “the Lord of the rings” in 20 years. Originally he auditioned for the role of Faramir, but Jackson and his wife, something in him saw and gave him the role of Legolas, which opened a lot of doors. But this does not mean that in 18 months of shooting, bloom has made millions. On the question of the leader of radio show, how much did Orlando a trilogy, he replied:
Nothing, nothing I got. 175 thousand dollars. But Hey, it’s the greatest gift in my life. I’d do it again for any money!
After Lord of the rings bloom joined another popular of the trilogy — “pirates of the Caribbean”. Initially, the actor had no doubt that someone will be an interesting movie based on a ride at Disneyland, but Geoffrey rush and johnny Depp persuaded him otherwise.
I decided to withdraw, just to be with Depp to see what it does and how. Before the fee, I was able to negotiate the purchase of several homes, that it was for the money
— told Orlando.
The period between 2001 and 2007 was very fruitful for bloom: he not only starred in two trilogies, but in the projects, Ridley Scott’s “black hawk down” and “Kingdom of heaven” and the film “Troy”.