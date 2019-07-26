Orphaned little baboons found a new family (touching video)
Staff wildlife Fund in Namibia, Harnas Wildlife Foundation spoke about the unusual addition to the shelter, which is designed for animals who have remained without parents there arrived three young baboons.
It is reported that the found kind people kids quickly accustomed to their new home. Moreover — if they were orphans, but now they have a big family, albeit a rather unusual.
Letty, Dirk and angel won the love everyone — people, cats, dogs, and even warthogs. Sometimes, of course, there are arguments, but in whole the communication of the mischievous young neighbors is friendly. The Fund staff said that for young baboons, this behavior is not uncommon.
According to employees of the Fund, without mom, the kids often wander into the farm, where they immediately become attached to the dogs. When dealing with older animals, albeit of another species, they feel the comfort and protection.
