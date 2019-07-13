Osadca Katia and Yury Gorbunov was published in the elegant images
Presenters posing together and both black suits
Osadca Katia and Yury Gorbunov has caused literally a sensation in the network, its overall stylish appearance. The star couple appeared on the next social event in Kiev. In this instagram-storis presenters, it becomes clear that Gorbunov also acted as host of the event. However, despite the business nature of the meeting Osadchaya and Gorbunov did not miss the opportunity to make a couple bright photos. Moreover, that time came in a very stylish and elegant images.
Of course a special Shine that is Katya Osadchaya. The TV presenter posed for the cameras in a glamorous evening dress. The presenter gave preference to black the combination of classic jacket with flared trousers. The highlight of the image, unusual white short blouse, made of lace translucent fabric. The image the presenter has completed the shoes black. And original little bag, decorated with artificial diamonds.
The presenter’s hair was neatly collected in a bun at the nape. Makeup, as usual, made with an emphasis on maximum naturalness. The corresponding photos Osadchaya posted on his Instagram page.
But Yuri Gorbunov showed fans sharing a photo with his star wife. Glamour couple posing together on a background of luxury cars. Gorbunov gently hugged his lover.
Note that Gorbunov was dressed no less impressive than his wife. TV presenter and actor is posing in a formal black suit, white shirt, shiny shoes and the bow tie.
Fans Gorbunova also hastened to leave your rave reviews under his new photo with his wife. Many stressed that Katya and Yuri together just fine.
- “Your wife is the most stylish and gorgeous woman, and You must complement each other in life. Cool!!! Greetings to You from Odessa”
- “It’s an awesome couple! Oh my word! My favorite”
- “A beautiful couple”
- “Very nice couple”
- “Incredibly krasivoye”