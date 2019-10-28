Osadchaya and Gorbunov admired the elegance in the photo from Austria
October 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian TV presenter Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov not only work together, but of course the rest. At this time they are in Vienna, where has told about unexpected encounters. Now the couple posted a new elegant photo to Instagram.
Osadchaya wearing a beautiful simple dress, and Gorbunov posing in a black tuxedo. The photo they did in a five star hotel that occupies a historic building in the centre of Vienna.
Netizens enthusiastically reacted to this image and left comments.
- You look lovely;
- Yuri Hey, you and Kate are very cool;
- Photo class;
- Very beautiful couple;
- My favorite.